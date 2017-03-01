26°
News

From Hollywood to Coffs Harbour in a night

1st Mar 2017 4:09 PM
Hollywood commentator Richard Reid was the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocate's The Harbour Club.
Hollywood commentator Richard Reid was the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocate's The Harbour Club. TREVOR VEALE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TALES of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood were sprung upon the Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club crowd at C.ex Coffs on Friday night.

Richard Reid, one of TV's biggest personalties, spilled the beans on life in Tinseltown where everything is bigger and brighter.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Coffs Coast Advocate general manager David Box said Richard delighted the large crowd.

"Richard had the crowd of 250 business owners, managers and guests rolling around on the floor in laughter with some hilarious and often juicy stories from the world of glitz and glamour,” he said.

"Presented by MJA Business Solutions and McGrath Estate Agents, guests of the Harbour Club enjoyed a fun night of networking and entertainment which was capped off with a performance from Luke Anthony and the Funkatron Band, one of Australia's leading acts.”

Luke Anthony and the Funkatron Band played both classics and pop covers from the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5.

David said there was also a fund raising effort behind all the entertainment of the night.

"A key function of the Coffs Coast's most dynamic business club is raising money for local charities, community and not-for-profit groups and sporting clubs and last week's event continued this great work. Thanks to the generosity of members and guests, $2,900 was raised for Early Connections Coffs Coast and $1,133 for an iconic local tourist, the Bunker Cartoon Gallery,” he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast advocate harbour club hollywood richard reid

REVEALED: Not one dollar Federally for Coffs Harbour Bypass

REVEALED: Not one dollar Federally for Coffs Harbour Bypass

Major news out of Canberra this afternoon the Coffs Harbour Bypass is not on the pre-Budget funding radar of the Turnbull Government.

Electrical goods spark highest number of NSW complaints

Attractive family couple choosing new microwave in supermarket. Focus on the man

January recorded a surge in electronic complaints

Don't say feminism it's just 'all about women'

Actress Geena Davis serves as the chair of All About Women.

The role of modern feminism is up for public debate.

SCU, the model example of Aboriginal study

Johanna Byrne, a Southern Cross University student, was named the 2016 National Indigenous Law Student of the Year by the Attorney-General's Department.

Aboriginal teritary plan as major ramifications for SCU

Local Partners

Don't say feminism it's just 'all about women'

The role of modern feminism is up for public debate.

Inspired bike hire to enjoy the shire

Bellingen Nature Bike Rides offers riders the chance to enjoy the variety of scenic roads and trails in the Bellingen Shire.

Day of biking bliss sparks new eco tourism venture near Bellingen.

Coffs Hotel celebrates 80 years

IN THE BAR: Coffs Hotel Crew 1930's style. Ray Alaban, Sunday Faynes, 90-year-old Alby McLean (who worked at the hotel when he was 20), Wally the jester (at rear) and publican Marty Philips welcome all to come celebrate.

The doors first opened at this beloved family-owned local in 1937

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong.

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

Jonathon ‘J. Mo’ Moran testing the Riding High Tucker Trial on set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry will take on reality show's ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial

From Hollywood to Coffs Harbour in a night

Hollywood commentator Richard Reid was the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocate's The Harbour Club.

Hollywood reporter spills the beans on life in Tinseltown

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

&quot;Classic Beach Living&quot;

9 Blue Luben Cl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $699,000

This home will make you feel like you are on holidays each day! Wake to the sound of breaking waves, enjoy the beautiful sunrise over the ocean from the covered...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

Beautiful Sapphire, 2 bedroom villa, look no further!...

2/9 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $363,000 ...

If living close to nearby beaches and amenities fits the bill, this is a perfect find. Situated on the high side of the street is this 2 bedroom, single garage...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,600m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $309,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $418,500

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Fantastic Large Family Home

1 Janari Cl, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $470,000

This is a fantastic large family home in a quiet convenient location close to shops & schools. A solid brick home it includes a main bedroom with a new ensuite &...

&quot;True Elegance &amp; Style&quot;

54 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $775,000

Elevated among the trees in a serene and picturesque cul-de-sac setting, this prestigious home provides a lifestyle of unrivalled luxury and sophistication with...

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Retirees need to sell up

TIME TO SELL: Retirees may hold the key to solving housing affordability.

Should retirees be given incentives to sell?

Finding it hard to find a rental home?

MORE VACANCIES: Coffs Harbour's rental vacancy rate eased in January

The pressure has come off slightly for those looking to find a home.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!