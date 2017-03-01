From Hollywood to Coffs Harbour in a night

Hollywood commentator Richard Reid was the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocate's The Harbour Club.

TALES of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood were sprung upon the Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club crowd at C.ex Coffs on Friday night.

Richard Reid, one of TV's biggest personalties, spilled the beans on life in Tinseltown where everything is bigger and brighter.

Coffs Coast Advocate general manager David Box said Richard delighted the large crowd.

"Richard had the crowd of 250 business owners, managers and guests rolling around on the floor in laughter with some hilarious and often juicy stories from the world of glitz and glamour,” he said.

"Presented by MJA Business Solutions and McGrath Estate Agents, guests of the Harbour Club enjoyed a fun night of networking and entertainment which was capped off with a performance from Luke Anthony and the Funkatron Band, one of Australia's leading acts.”

Luke Anthony and the Funkatron Band played both classics and pop covers from the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5.

David said there was also a fund raising effort behind all the entertainment of the night.

"A key function of the Coffs Coast's most dynamic business club is raising money for local charities, community and not-for-profit groups and sporting clubs and last week's event continued this great work. Thanks to the generosity of members and guests, $2,900 was raised for Early Connections Coffs Coast and $1,133 for an iconic local tourist, the Bunker Cartoon Gallery,” he said.