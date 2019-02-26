From hair to there: Salon cuts and runs

FROM brides and debutantes to curls, cuts and colours, Jade Hair Design at Park Beach Plaza has been the house of hair and keeper of local secrets for 37 years.

While the name and service remains, the address has changed. Last week Jade Hair Design closed their doors at their long term location and reopened at Northside Shopping Centre.

John Senes and his wife Maria are still at the helm of the salon. They bought the business 15 years ago, neither having a background in hairdressing.

"We were living in Sydney and wanted a sea change, so I looked around and bought myself a hair dressing salon,” John said.

"It was purely a business venture, a five-year plan but I loved it so much I decided to stay.”

An astute businessman, John stuck to managing the salon growing his business by surrounding himself with quality stylists and investing heavily in staff training.

"Over 15 years we've put quite a few apprentices through TAFE and it's been very rewarding to see them excel in their careers.”

Just a few years ago Dani Pearson was one of those apprentices, now she is the salon manager.

"Back then I was a year out of high school working in retail and I wanted a change,” she said.

"Getting into hairdressing was the best change I could have made. It's not an easy job, you've got to be passionate about it as it's very service orientated.”

Passion and looking after staff and clients has been the motivation for the recent change of location.

"Our girls work pretty hard,” John said.

"I wanted to have greater flexibility of working hours so they could spend more time with their families.

"We had a good run at Park Beach Plaza and it was purely a commercial decision to move to be able to offer my staff more choices. It's an exciting new chapter for us and our clients.”

Jade Hair Design at Northside Shopping is open 9am and to 6pm Tuesday, to 5pm Wednesday and Friday, to 3.30pm Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday. Special occasions by appointment. Bookings and inquiries to 6651 5815.