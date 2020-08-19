From fires to Covid: Coffs nurses’ hard work recognised

Mid North Coast Cancer Institute Nurse Unit Manager Amelia Bolt (left) and Trauma Clinical Nurse Consultant Trish Lemin have been named finalists in the awards.

Mid North Coast Cancer Institute Nurse Unit Manager Amelia Bolt (left) and Trauma Clinical Nurse Consultant Trish Lemin have been named finalists in the awards.

TWO passionate Coffs Harbour nurses have had their hard work recognised after being named finalists in the state’s top nursing awards.

Mid North Coast Cancer Institute Nurse Unit Manager Amelia Bolt and Trauma Clinical Nurse Consultant Trish Lemin are among 24 statewide finalists nominated for the prestigious 2020 NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

Ms Lemin, who has been a nurse and trauma expert for nearly 40 years, has been nominated for Nurse of the Year.

In January, Ms Lemin helped to establish and run a field hospital on the NSW South Coast during the bushfires.

Then in February, she was part of a mission to bring 273 Australians home from COVID-19 ground zero in Wuhan province in China.

Ms Bolt, a proud Gumbaynggirr woman, has been nominated for the title of Aboriginal Nurse/Midwife of the Year.

Driven by a desire to become a cancer care nurse since the age of 14, Ms Bolt has become an advocate for aboriginal people on their cancer journey and a role model for the provision of culturally-appropriate cancer care.

RELATED:

Reformer, advocate, doctor: Top gong for Toormina favourite

Mid North Coast Health District Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Service Reform Vicki Simpson congratulated Trish and Amelia for being selected as finalists.

“Each of the finalists are exceptional in their roles and we are so thrilled to have two of our nurses recognised for their dedication and professionalism,” she said.

NSW Health Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Jacqui Cross said the awards recognise the dedication of nurses and midwives working in the public health system, who this year have been facing the additional challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These awards are an opportunity to honour nurses and midwives across NSW who go above and beyond and make a real difference not only within their teams but, most importantly, to the patients they care for,” Ms Cross said.

Each Local Health District and Specialty Network nominated their nurses and midwives in six award categories.

This year, in line with COVID-19 safety measures, the awards ceremony will be virtual. Nurses, midwives, their families and the broader community will be able to watch the Award show, which will be streamed on November 26.

There are more than 53,000 nurses and midwives working in NSW Health hospitals and health services.

The NSW Government is investing $2.8 billion to recruit 8,300 extra frontline staff over the next three years, including an additional 5,000 more nurses and midwives.