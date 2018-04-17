From drab to fab, it's in the can.

GRAFFTI has come a long way from the days when it was seen as some thing "to be removed”. It has evolved as an exciting art medium full of creativity and originality giving a platform to a wide mix of talented artists who create masterpieces with spray cans.

Many local businesses appreciate the aesthetic of a colourful graffiti mural, understanding the impact and talking point this striking art form can have for their brand.

Mother Nature's in Orlando Street is the latest Coffs Coast business to enlist the help of humble local legend, Ash Johnston of Open Studio to brighten up their business. After the removal of a row of shrubs causing trouble with storm water drains, a grey wall is crying out for some graffiti art.

Ash came up with the idea to hold an "invitational graffiti battle” to be coordinated by the Open Studio team bringing some of Australia's most internationally renowned graffiti artists to share their own interpretation of the theme 'Mother Nature' on the huge carpark wall.

All the artists have previously visited the Coffs Coast and were selected to compete for their individual style, technical proficiency, commitment to their craft and cultural contribution to communities via their own art making. Locals will be invited to vote on the completed artworks.

"We've been plugging away at raising awareness in the business community and are now seeing results,” Ash said.

"People are seeing how this artwork can really help their business and getting our work out there in the community is raising the profile.”

Painting the wall at Mother Nature's will take place May 19. Details Facebook page The Battle for Mother Nature - Graffiti Comp or openstudioweb.blogspot.com.au