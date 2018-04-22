From Coffs Coast to the canals of Venice

IN OAR: Team Coffs will take to the waters of Venice proudly sporting their new uniforms.

A COFFS Coast Dragon Boat team, with a crew of 22 men and women, will soon travel to Italy to live the dream of paddling the waters of Venice in the famed Vogalonga marathon.

For the past five months the team has been undergoing intensive long-distance training in the waterways of the Coffs Coast to build up strength and endurance. A new brightly coloured uniform has been designed to highlight the Coffs Coast region.

Paddling in the Vogalonga is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a bucket-list moment for rowers and paddlers. This challenging, exciting and colourful 32km marathon paddle snakes around the lagoon, islands and some of the most significant canals of Venice. Started in 1974 as a protest highlighting the damage power boats were doing to the ancient buildings of the city, it is now a popular event held every two years with 7000 participants from around the world.

The Coffs Coast crew consists of 15 local members plus four from the Rainbow Dragons Club in Lennox Head and three paddlers from the Gippsland Waratahs in Victoria. The group will participate in the sporting regatta on May 19 under the Coffs Coast banner in women's and mixed 200m sprint races and May 20 the complete crew of 22 will paddle the 32km marathon course.

The Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club for men and women trains at Mylestom and Sawtell. The club participates in many regional, interstate and international events and offers fun, friendship and exercise. To join or learn more phone 0418 853 882 or go to www.coffscoastdbc.com.au.