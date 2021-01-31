From choppers to jetskis: hectic week for emergency services

On the roads and beaches our emergency services have been busy in Coffs Harbour this week.

It has been a busy week for emergency services on the Coffs Coast:

Flown to Newcastle in a serious condition

At around 10.15pm on Saturday night the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance on a medical retrieval to Coffs Harbour Hospital to transfer a male in his 50s to John Hunter Hospital.

He was suffering serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the evening at Eungai Creek, south of Macksville.

The patient was stabilised by the John Hunter Hospital retrieval team prior to the flight to Newcastle for further treatment.

He was in a serious condition suffering head and spinal injuries.

4WD crashes into garbage truck at high speed

The driver of a four-wheel drive is lucky to be alive after crashing into a parked garbage truck on the Pacific Highway.

A four-wheel drive crashed into a stationary garbage truck on the Pacific Highway on Saturday north of Urunga. Photo by Frank Redward

Emergency services attended the scene of the shocking crash around midday yesterday after a four-wheel drive collided with a parked garbage truck before rebounding into the path of another car in a 110km/h zone of the Pacific Highway north of Raleigh.

‘Lucky to survive’: Family of five plucked from ocean

At around 4pm on Thursday Coffs Harbour lifeguards Trent Munro and Daley Bear were on duty when they noticed a family edging closer to a “notorious” rip at North Wall beach.

“Things escalated pretty quickly” when a father and three of his kids, all believed to be aged under 10, found themselves caught in the rip and began being pulled out to sea.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards Daley Bear and Trent Munro were on duty when a family of five were caught in a rip at North Wall beach in Coffs Harbour. Daley used the jet ski to help the parents and three children out of the ocean. Photo: Tim Jarrett

With the children beginning to panic, Mr Bear raced down to launch the jetski.

Watching on from the Park Beach lifeguard tower, Mr Munro said one of the children managed catch a wave closer to shore prompting their mother, watching the horrifying incident unfold from the sand, to try and help.

“She went to grab one of the kids and mum ended up in the rip as well.”

With Mr Bear able to swiftly rescue the family on the jetski, the “scary scenario” was prevented from becoming a serious tragedy.

Car ploughs into medical shopfront

A car smashed into a medical premises in Albany Street on Sunday evening.

The Toyota sedan with red P-plates crashed into the premises at around 6.30pm on Sunday (January 24).

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers attend days and days of advanced training every year across a broad spectrum of likely scenarios. Here they respond to a car crashed into a shopfront in Coffs Harbour.

A crew of 11 Coffs Harbour SES volunteers worked for just over two hours to secure the premises with acrow props and tarpaulins.

The two occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

One person was suffering a fracture to the upper arm.

“It was lucky there weren’t more serious injuries,” Coffs Harbour SES Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells said.

