From bushland to dumping grounds

Only 50 metres off Bucca Road in Moonee, people are dumping their household rubbish in the bush. Rachel Vercoe

IT'S an eyesore.

Heading into the bush for a drive or some peaceful time in nature can quite easily be ruined in parts of the Coffs Coast by unsightly piles of rubbish scattered sometimes only 50 metres from busy roads.

Dozens of plastic bags filled with empty bottles, containers, plastics and recyclables, even a bed frame have been found scattered in an approximately 30-metre circle in the bushland off Bucca Rd, Moonee Beach.

Dumped over time, the rubbish lays in the beautiful bush located on the turn off before Eastern Boundary Rd and will for a long time unless removed.

On Friday, an Advocate reader sent through images of people dumping a boot and box trailer load of rubbish in the dunes at Boambee Beach.

"I notified the council but was unable to get a clear shot of the number plate and the ranger was not nearby unfortunately so they probably won't catch them,” they said.

"Seems to be a hot spot this area, I'd seen a fair bit of rubbish been dumped there, just don't like seeing this done to our beaches.”

In October last year, fines totalling $10,500 were issued for illegal dumping of rubbish in Nana Glen and Bucca areas.

Coffs Harbour City Council said under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997, fines for this type of illegal dumping can be up to $2,000 for an individual and $4,000 for a corporation.

If there is a prosecution, fines can be as high as $250,000.

On the spot fines can be doubled to $4,000 and $8,000 if the waste is deemed to be hazardous.

Earlier this year, the kerbside bulky goods collections in Coffs Harbour changed to tenants and owner-occupiers to apply for two vouchers per property each year allowing them to dispose of certain household bulky goods items at the Englands Rd waste facility for free.

This controversial change was a hot topic and raised concerns from residents about illegal dumping across the Coffs Coast.

"How many have a trailer to take rubbish away? How many will drag old unusable household rubbish down the road at night and dump it in front of someone else's house where it will stay?” one Advocate reader said.

"This new system will encourage many to just dump things in our bushland or keep their large rubbish items forever, letting it build up and create unsightly piles for neighbours,” said another.

To help tackle the issue, Midwaste was awarded $50,800 in April to target household waste illegally dumped on kerbsides, with a focus on urban streets in Coffs.

To report illegal dumping including household items, old types, green waste or construction waste, take a photo and visit ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or contact Coffs Harbour City Council on 6648 4000.