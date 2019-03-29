From bush to the stage

HE'S one of the all-time greats of Australian music and set to hit the stage in Coffs Harbour for a show not to be missed.

Lee Kernaghan has a ute load of Golden Guitar awards and 38 number one hits to his credit.

Following his sold out 25th Anniversary Tour Lee began turning his experiences out on the road into songs and a brand new album, Backroad Nation.

Lee said Backroad Nation was a celebration of us, our way of life and the people who made our country great.

"Much of the inspiration for the songs has come from the people I've met and the places I've travelled to from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara region in WA to back roads in Queensland and everywhere in between,” he said.

Since the release of his mega hit Boys From The Bush, Lee has scored a plethora of hits with songs including The Outback Club, Hat Town, She's My Ute, Planet Country, Flying With The King, Australian Boy and Spirit Of The ANZACS - the highest selling Australian album of 2015.

Fans are encouraged to book tickets early to secure their place to celebrate with Lee as he tours the country with his new album and show.

Lee will play at C.ex Coffs on Friday, May 31.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit cex.com.au