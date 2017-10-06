From bush to centre stage

Lee Kernaghan will take to the stage at C.ex Coffs for a great night out.

Lee Kernaghan will take to the stage at C.ex Coffs for a great night out. Liam Fahey

ONE of the all time greats of Australian country music, Lee Kernaghan will hit the stage with special guests The Wolfe Brothers for a fun, action packed night out.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of Lee's amazing career and release of his first chart busting hit Boys From the Bush.

The iconic song was the first of many number one singles from the classic album The Outback Club which went on to achieve double platinum certification, win a swag of awards and redefine contemporary Australian country music along the way.

The concert will cover 25 years of smash hits and will also feature songs from Lee's new 25th anniversary album.

Book your tickets early to celebrate the career milestone and the special musical event.

Boys from the bush 25th anniversary tour

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, November 12. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start, finishing at 9.30pm.

Cost: Adults $59 and children under 12 $39.

Visit cex.com.au