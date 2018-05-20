From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

NO MATTER where Australia's nomadic novelist roams, Coffs Harbour will always be home to Jenn J. McLeod.

The one-time Sawtell cafe owner and Bonville B&B operator has been on the road since 2014. Following the 2016 release of her fourth novel, a story inspired by a Coffs banana plantation, she's been touring in the purple and white mobile home she calls Myrtle the Turtle and looking for inspiration for her next story.

But it was actually a chance meeting in Coffs Harbour, on the side of the Pacific Highway, where Jenn chatted to travellers passing through and found that inspiration.

"One minute the couple were letting me look through their caravan; the next they were inviting me to visit their fifth-generation brahman cattle station in Central Queensland," Jenn said.

"I was supposed to stay a month. I stayed three and wrote, camped in a paddock at Henderson Park Farm Retreat where complete strangers shared their home and their family history with me."

While Jenn writes pure fiction, anyone familiar with her work knows the landscape is a big part of her storytelling and she says her first-hand experiences on the cattle station-cum-country retreat shows both the romanticism of country life and the sometimes-unavoidable realities of living on the land.

"Henderson Park, Barmoya, turned out to be ideal inspiration for a story about John, a cattleman passionate about the land, while the remarkable Mount Hedlow trachyte region that is Barmoya provided the perfect symbolism for Ava, a woman worn down by life, but still strong."

The Book Warehouse Coffs Harbour is hosting an evening event on Tuesday so fans can hear Jenn talk about her writing and road journeys.