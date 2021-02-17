From Bondi to Coffs: Premier film fest hits local theatre

Short films including The Immortal (top right) and David (bottom right) will screen at the Jetty Theatre this weekend as part of the Flickerfest 2021 national tour.

Fresh from Bondi, Australia’s largest short film festival is set to make its way to the Coffs Coast as it embarks on its 2021 national tour.

Flickerfest 2021 marks the 30th year for the Academy qualifying and BAFTA recognised short film festival, which received a massive 2,700 entries from across the globe.

Coffs Coast residents will be treated this weekend to a hand-picked selection of short films curated from Flickerfest’s best of Australian and International programmes.

With family based in Coffs Harbour, short film director Carl Firth has been a regular visitor for the past 15 years and his sci-fi film The Immortal – which deals with themes of death and immortality – is just one of eight Australian shorts screening at the Jetty Theatre on Friday night (February 19).

Here are some of the highlights locals can look forward to:

Best of Australian Shorts – Friday, February 19

Roborovski, which has won the Yoram Gross Award for Best Australian Animation at Flickerfest 2021, sees actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Dev Patel step behind the camera in the directors chairs. Penned by acclaimed writer John Collee (Happy Feet), the animated short follows an adorable miniature hamster seeking revenge.

Yoram Gross Award winner Roborovski is one of a number of Australian shorts featuring in Flickerfest's Coffs stint.

Furlough, the directorial debut of actor Phoebe Tonkin, is a moving 19-minute drama set on the Central Coast of NSW and follows a day in the life of two teen sisters who embark on an adventure tiptoeing the line between freedom and responsibility.

Matt Vesely’s short comedy System Error is hitting Australian screens following its premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, following the story of a robot who works in a dystopian convenience store and who is desperately hoping for a friend.

Best of International Shorts – Saturday, February 20

Comedy legend Will Ferrell stars in David, which recently had its Australian premiere at Flickerfest Bondi, following on from its World premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2020. The US short explores the story of a severely depressed man who reaches out for an emergency therapy session.

Heading South, a stunning multi-award winning short from China, follows the story of a young girl who visits her father in the big city to find out he has remarried, while Frankie Jean & The Morning Star from New Zealand explores the story of a rugby-obsessed girl who stumbles across a teen about to end his life.

Frankie Jean & The Morning Star is screening at the Jetty Theatre this weekend.

Flickerfest 2021’s best of Australian and International shorts will screen at Jetty Memorial Theatre on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

To see the full list of films and to purchase a ticket visit the Flickerfest website. Tickets for individual nights are $22, and $20 for members. For both nights, tickets are $36.