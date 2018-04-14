From Africa to Coffs with love

COME CELEBRATE: Local band The Brothers holding a launch to release their debut EP.

THE Brothers is a six-man African pop outfit.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Eritrea, the guys now call the Coffs Coast home and it's their musical talent as well as individual and shared journeys on reaching a new homeland, that has brought them together as a group.

Many of their songs are inspired by the collection of their rich experiences coming to Australia as refugees.

Three of the members started to collaborate while in a Malawi refugee camp in Africa and it is this unity and shared understanding which gives authenticity to their music.

With the support of local artist development program, Grow the Music, The Brothers are releasing their debut EP Upendo, which is Swahili for love.

"This EP is a deep tribute to our homeland, and a celebration of new life, unity and cosmic peace,” band leader Marco Kisose said.

"Our problems come from lack of love and we should learn to love each other.

"Whether you are rich or poor, if you don't have love, then nothing else matters.”

Recorded and produced in Coffs Harbour by GTM, and mastered by producer Jeremy Allom, each song demonstrates a collective spirit through soulful harmonies and lyrics, African inspired beats and soaring keyboard melodies.

The Brothers have endless energy for performance and self-expression and their booty shaking dance moves are popular with audiences.

Debut track Upendo will be available on CD and digital download from April 30.

Locals can celebrate the launch with The Brothers, from 4pm April 29 at Toormina Sports and Recreation Club, Hogbin Dr, Toormina, at a family friendly afternoon featuring support act Hannah Harlen and African dancers.

All welcome to celebrate culture, food and community, $5 entry, kids free.