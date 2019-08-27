Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Underground carpark at Grafton Shoppingworld
Underground carpark at Grafton Shoppingworld JoJo Newby
News

FRIGHTENING: Car becomes airborne in busy CBD carpark

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Aug 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A frightening episode, two people were taken to hospital after they lost control and ran into a concrete wall at Grafton Shoppingworld.

According to Coffs/Clarence police, at around 8.15am Monday morning a driver in her 70's lost control of her silver Holden Vectra while parking in the underground carpark at Grafton Shoppingworld.

"The vehicle has accelerated, and hit the ramp which runs up to Duke Street and become airborne landing on the concrete divide between the carpark and the western side," Chief Inspector Joanna Reid said.

"The car has avoided numerous pylons and impacted with a concrete wall on the south side of the car park.

"It's estimated the car was travelling between 50-60km/h when it hit the wall, and then bounced 20m away."

The driver received minor lacerations to her lower right leg and received minor fracture to left upper arm.

The passenger, also believed to be in their 70's had a laceration to the rear of their head and possible back fracture.

They were taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance, and investigations are continuing, with police believing a medical episode may be a possible cause.

coffs clarence police crash editors picks grafton shoppingworld nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    ROYALTY: 'Best team ever’ is gathering on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon ROYALTY: 'Best team ever’ is gathering on the Coffs Coast

    News FORTY-TWO years after returning to home soil, the Australian Schoolboys side of 1977/78 is still regarded as the best rugby team to ever leave this nation.

    • 27th Aug 2019 12:06 PM
    Negotiations crashing to a halt

    premium_icon Negotiations crashing to a halt

    News Frustrated business owner shares vision for Airport Enterprise Park.

    • 27th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    ‘OVERDOSE CRISIS’: Drug deaths skyrocket on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon ‘OVERDOSE CRISIS’: Drug deaths skyrocket on Coffs Coast

    News Unintentional drug overdose deaths have more than tripled.