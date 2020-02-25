Lost friendship ring comes full circle after 46 years

Glenda and Phillip O'Brien with the ring that was lost for 46 years. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE ring is back on and I am never taking it off again.''

Glenda O'Brien said she started crying when she saw a photo of the friendship ring her now husband Phillip gave her in 1971.

Glenda, 64, lost the ring, that has their names engraved on it, while living on the Gold Coast in 1974.

"I was washing our car on the dirt driveway to the flat we rented when it must have slipped off my finger with all the soap," she said.

Phillip gave the ring to Glenda when they were still dating and they married the following year.

"It's strange to think it looks exactly like I recall, it is not even tarnished," she said.

A man using a metal detector found the ring at the property recently.

"He told us the ring was buried about 30cm beneath the surface, exactly where I remembered losing it," Glenda said.

The man used the power of social media to locate the ring's rightful owner, assuming it must have had some significance to her.

He posted a photo on a Gold Coast Facebook page and the online search began.

A few messages from an old friend later and Glenda and Phillip were in the car heading back down to the Gold Coast.

The Point Vernon couple returned to Hervey Bay with the keepsake yesterday.

"I just couldn't believe it. To think my ring was found 46 years after it fell off my finger is just amazing," Glenda said.

"This is a real story of hope.

"With so much negativity in the world today this just proves there are good people out there."

Glenda hopes the ring will become a family heirloom.