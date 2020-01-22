Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On Sunday at Shaws Bay, friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
On Sunday at Shaws Bay, friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
News

Friends mourn East Lismore man killed in Ballina

Aisling Brennan
22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM

FAMILY and friends of an East Lismore man who died after he was allegedly punched during a night out in Ballina have come together to celebrate the young man's life on January 19.

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life-support on December 26 at Gold Coast University Hospital, five days after he was involved in the allaged attack in Ballina.

He was farewelled on January 13 at the Lismore Memorial Gardens, with more than 200 people coming out to honour their friend.

 

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.
Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

 

But for many of those people close to Mr Vilkelis-Curas, the chance to come together and mourn him was welcomed once more when about 100 people gathered at the site where he was allegedly attacked near Missingham Bridge in Ballina.

The candlelight vigil was also an opportunity for people to raise awareness against violence.

Many people brought flowers and left them at the roadside memorial.

Earlier this month, police arrested Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, and charged him with the 24-year-old's murder.

 

On Sunday at Shaws Bay friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
On Sunday at Shaws Bay friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.

 

He was refused bail and is expected to return to Ballina Local Court on March 11.

After further inquiries by officers attached to Richmond Police District and Strike Force Tancred, a 19-year-old Alstonville man was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and common assault.

Another man, 26, from Ballina, has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

 

On Sunday at Shaws Bay in Ballina, friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
On Sunday at Shaws Bay in Ballina, friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.

 

The men were granted bail and they're due to face Ballina Local Court on February 12 and February 26, respectively.

Another man, 22, from Ballina, was also earlier charged with affray over the incident.

ballina ballina crime fatal punch northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

        premium_icon Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

        News WITH fires ripping through the Australian bush, koalas have been on the forefront of everyone’s mind but it’s not just these fluffy beauties currently in trouble.

        Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        premium_icon Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        News Questions have been raised about roadworks already carried out.

        You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        News You told us which shops you want in Coffs. Here’s what they said.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days