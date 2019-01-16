Friends gather to farewell Clarence legend

Menu
The last brumby of Brooms Head
Lesley Apps
by
16th Jan 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM

IT IS with a heavy heart that The Daily Examiner announces the passing of Brumby of Brooms Head this morning.

Surrounded by a handful of those closest to him, one of his biggest supporters Steve Otton said he was humanely laid to rest in one of his favourite places in Brooms Heads where his spirit will remain forever.

Aged in his early 20s the horse captured hearts and the minds of the people of the Clarence Valley anyone who learned his story of survival and freedom.

The Daily Examiner will publish a special tribute to Brumby on Thursday.

brooms head brumby
Grafton Daily Examiner

