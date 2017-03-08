Friends and fundraising

Rosemary Hepworth from Rotary Coffs Harbour South is this weeks Community champion.

THIS week's community champion loves the fellowship from being involved with Rotary.

Rosemary Hepworth is the president of Rotary Coffs Harbour South and enjoys being part of the community group, fund-raising and making friends.

What do you do?

I am the president of our small club.

Due to our size, everybody is very hands on and we do quite a lot of things.

Most people know about Rotary because we fund-raise but that's only a small part of what we do, we also do quite a lot in the community.

Rotary also offers people the opportunity to make friends.

We have interesting speakers at our meetings in the evenings.

Rotary Coffs Harbour South currently have 12 members and would be delighted to have some younger members join us.

What's the favourite part of your job?

The fact that there's such a feeling of fellowship when we go out on a project.

Everybody gets down to hard work, there's lots of giggles and sore aching muscles if we've done a lot of work.

I enjoy the fellowship that comes with doing projects together.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

I think Rotary will always be around but worldwide it is acknowledged that we are having problems getting an increase in our membership.

Rotary are now looking at having a slightly different model where people will not necessarily have to attend a meeting every week.

It's over 100 years old now and I can't really see it dying.

If you're interested in becoming a member of Rotary Coffs Harbour South, contact Rosemary on 6652 3407.