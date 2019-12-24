Friends and family farewell joker Jacko with the ‘24-7 smile’

A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise has been remembered for his cheeky smile and ability to light up any room he walked in to.

Jack Beasley, 17, died after he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

More than a thousand mourners gathered at Southport Church of Christ to pay tribute to 'Jacko', a joker who had 'a cheeky smile 24-7'.

A passionate rugby league player and fan of the mighty Maroons State of Origin team, Jack was a life member of the Helensvale Hornets rugby league club after playing his entire junior career there.

Dozens of Hornets players and members were decked out in the club's colours, before leading an emotional rendition of the club song.

Through the tears, friends and families shared stories of Jack's zest for life, remembering a teen who crammed as much as he could in to each possible moment.

Family friends described him as charismatic, kind-hearted and with a smile to 'warm up even the coldest winter day'.

In messages read out to the crowd, former teachers told of a cheeky kid who was often causing mischief, but was impossible not to like.

MC Ian Cousins told the crowd it was hard to make sense of what had happened to a teen with so much life to live.

"We are shocked, scared and angered...at the unfairness that took him away from us," he said.

"We seek to make sense of this...unfortunately, there are no easy answers."

Four youths and an 18-year-old from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

They will face court again in the New Year.