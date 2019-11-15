Friends actor ‘fell hard’ for co-star

MATTHEW Perry has "always been in love" with his Friends co-star Courteney Cox, according to a bombshell report this week.

He's had a decades-long infatuation with his on-screen wife ever since the pair first appeared in the '90s smash hit show, it's claimed.

And Perry, 50, still "can't get over" that he's not with his former TV lover in real life, a confidential source told Us Weekly.

The insider claimed Perry - who played wisecracking Chandler opposite highly-strung Monica, performed by Cox - is still devoted to her.

They said: "Matthew's always been in love with her.

"Matthew has never fully been able to get over her."

The pair enjoyed lunch together last week - with Cox sharing a cosy selfie of them together with the caption: "Could I BE any happier? #realfriends".

Cox, who was married to David Arquette at the height of her fame from 1999 to 2013, is now dating toyboy Northern Irish rocker Johnny McDaid, 43.

Perry, who is also unmarried, has previously dated Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan.

The Sun Online has contacted Perry's representatives for comment.

The stunning claims come just a day after it was revealed talks are reportedly underway for a Friends reunion special.

Matthew Perry reportedly fell hard for his Friends co-star Courteney Cox. Picture: Supplied.

In a potential move that fans have all been waiting for, the planned special would reunite all six main cast members, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Cox and Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Leblanc would all be involved should it go ahead.

Sources insisted that no deal had yet been finalised - but it has been viewed as a positive sign that the original main cast and creators appear interested.

HBO Max, which owns the rights to the show, and original producers Warner Bros Television refused to comment on the report.

Aniston recently broke Instagram with a reunion photo with her former co-stars before revealing the cast are working on "something" together.

Friends aired 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

At the height of its popularity in the final two seasons, the main cast were said to be paid $1 million per episode.

This article originally appeared on the The Sun and was reproduced with permission