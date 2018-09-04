Friendly Stella a great mixer
AT one year and three months old, Stella was found as a stray after giving birth to a litter of puppies and taken to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
She is a friendly, desexed Irish wolfhound, mixed breed, German koolie.
Stella is coming along well with her basic training and is great with other dogs.
She is not suited to a household with cats, poultry and pocket pets.
Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $28.50.
Animal ID: 427788
To adopt Stella or to see what other pets are available, visit adoptapet.com.au.