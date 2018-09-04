Menu
Stella is this weeks Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA.
Friendly Stella a great mixer

Rachel Vercoe
4th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

AT one year and three months old, Stella was found as a stray after giving birth to a litter of puppies and taken to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

She is a friendly, desexed Irish wolfhound, mixed breed, German koolie.

Stella is coming along well with her basic training and is great with other dogs.

She is not suited to a household with cats, poultry and pocket pets.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $28.50.

Animal ID: 427788

To adopt Stella or to see what other pets are available, visit adoptapet.com.au.

