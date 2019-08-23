Friendly face a happy addition

IF this is a face you would love to see every day, happy in your backyard, then head on down to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Bailey is a soft-mannered border collie cross labrador who loves going for walks and will make a lovely companion for an active family.

He's timid and therefore isn't suitable for a family with children younger than eight.

If you have another dog, contact the shelter to arrange a meet and greet before taking Bailey home.

His adoption fee is $385, which includes desexing, microchipping, vaccinations and heartworm, worming and flea and tick treatments.

RON: R251000223