Friend tells court horror story of one-punch incident

IN COURT: Tyson Peter Egan, 27, was charged with manslaughter after Kyle Watkins died after an alleged drunken fight.

ONE punch between two life-long mates left one dead after a night of drinking.

Coffs Harbour man Tyson Peter Egan, 27, accused of manslaughter is alleged to have thrown a punch, which killed father-of-one Kyle Watkins of Ulmarra in 2015.

Friend of the two men, Tye Wain, today took to the witness stand in the District Court in Coffs Harbour where a recording of his triple-zero call was played.

Mr Wain could be heard saying Mr Watkins lost about "500ml" of blood.

"He was shaking ... like a seizure," Mr Wain said.

He described Mr Watkins and Mr Egan like "brothers" to the triple-zero call receiver.

He said Mr Watkins threw a punch at Mr Egan after an argument broke out on West High St but wasn't sure if it landed.

He said Mr Egan then retaliated.

"I saw Tyson throw a punch straight forward. It looked like it hit Kyle right in his face," Mr Wain said.

"As Kyle's eyes closed he fell straight backwards."

Mr Wain said Mr Watkins was unable to use his hands to cushion the fall in his unconscious state.

He said Mr Watkins was moved on to the footpath while he waited for an ambulance.

Mr Watkins would then be airlifted from Coffs Harbour to John Hunter Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr Rexson Tse determined Mr Watkins had died of blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

Dr Tse said Mr Watkins had a number of injuries to his head, including a skull fracture.

But he said Mr Watkins died of swelling to the brain and not the fracture.

Dr Tse said he couldn't confirm the cause of the blunt force trauma but interpreted it within the context of events.

"I'm not sure if he was punched at all, I cannot confirm that," Dr Tse said.

Dr Tse said an autopsy of Mr Watkin's body revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.231 at the time he was admitted to hospital.

He said Mr Watkins also had traces of methamphetamine and psychotic medication Fluoxetine, commonly used to treat depression.

The trial continues.