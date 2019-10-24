Friend of crash victim warns of road terror

A SECTION of road which has been the scene of two serious accident has been described dangerous and deceptive by a mate of one of the victims.

Gold Coast man Alberto Guidotti has spoken with the Tweed Daily News, after his friend John Paras, 59, lost control of his motorcycle and crash into the tree at Limpinwood Rd, Tyalgum.

The scene was the same location where Burleigh Businessman Peter Gardner was killed when he also came from his bike and struck a tree.

Mr Paras remains in a critical condition and fighting for his life in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mr Guidotti said he had to go to the scene of the accident and see the stretch of road for himself.

Images if the Limpinwood Rd crash site with motorcycle debris still on the ground. Picture: Alberto Guidotti

He said after visiting the crash site and talking to nearby residents, he believes precautions need to be put in place by the council to prevent further fatalities.

"It is a big left-hand sweeper going downhill and the road is quite bumpy," Mr Guidotti said.

"When you go to the site you can see there has been a few accidents there.

"I just had to see it for myself and it was a harrowing site."

The Gold Coast man, who is a confessed lover of trees, said the close proximity of the large timbers to the road created a major safety concern.

He said cutting down the trees at the bend would potentially reduce the risk of fatal accidents on the corner, while also suggesting barriers needed to be erected.

"If the trees weren't there, he would probably be (OK)," he said.

"It would be nice if the council could remove those trees or do something there.

"You are not going to stop people speeding.

"One death is enough to chop down a tree; that is at least how I see it."