Why the fridge door may be worst place for eggs

Do you store your eggs in the fridge door? Apparently it's not the way to go. Baked Cloud Eggs - Full Recipe

THE EGG rack in your fridge door might seem like the perfect place to store your eggs - but don't be fooled.

Plenty of people believe that eggs should be keep in a cool and dry cupboard rather than the fridge, but according to a storage expert, the fridge is the best place for them.

But where you place them in the fridge is crucial.

Vlatka Lake from Space Station says that the worst place to put eggs is in the plastic egg rack that is either built in, or comes as an insert with fridges.

She says that by placing the eggs in the door of the fridge they will be subjected to a series of sudden temperature changes as the door opens and closes, and that makes them go rotten quicker than if they were kept at just one temperature.

"When it comes to eggs, there is a huge debate on where they should be kept, with some saying in the fridge and others saying on the counter," she said.

"The general consensus is to store eggs in the fridge, but not in the egg racks commonly found on the fridge door.

"Egg racks are susceptible to changes in temperature due to the fridge door opening and closing and can cause your eggs to go rotten more quickly."

It turns out this is the only thing you've been getting wrong.

