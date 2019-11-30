Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREAT RAIN: Coffs Harbour has received 20mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
GREAT RAIN: Coffs Harbour has received 20mm of rain in the last 24 hours. FILE
News

Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

Sam Flanagan
by
30th Nov 2019 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIDAY evening's rain was a welcome sight for those on the Coffs Coast, as dry paddocks, lawns, sporting grounds and gardens and soaked up every bit of moisture which fell from the sky. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Coffs Harbour received 20mm on Friday, the first time the town had benefited from more than 10mm since October 17.

Further showers have hit parts of the region on Saturday and some isolated rain is also expected on Sunday.

Importantly the rain has fallen in areas across NSW which were impacted by the bushfires and has assisted the firefighters.  

This easterly moving system hit the Coffs Coast earlier on Saturday.
This easterly moving system hit the Coffs Coast earlier on Saturday. BOM

For a live weather radar click here.  

coffs harbour coffs harbour weather rain
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        REVEALED: Civic space funding ‘myth’

        premium_icon REVEALED: Civic space funding ‘myth’

        News The Cultural and Civic Space was once again the subject of lengthy and heated...

        Billionaire’s offer to be matched by Crowe

        premium_icon Billionaire’s offer to be matched by Crowe

        News Billionare has upped the ante after Crow's dirty, sweaty Rabbitohs hat auction

        Coffs Harbour venue taken off the state's name & shame list

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour venue taken off the state's name & shame list

        News The improved incident statistics follow the venue's recent sale