Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

GREAT RAIN: Coffs Harbour has received 20mm of rain in the last 24 hours. FILE

FRIDAY evening's rain was a welcome sight for those on the Coffs Coast, as dry paddocks, lawns, sporting grounds and gardens and soaked up every bit of moisture which fell from the sky.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Coffs Harbour received 20mm on Friday, the first time the town had benefited from more than 10mm since October 17.

Further showers have hit parts of the region on Saturday and some isolated rain is also expected on Sunday.

Importantly the rain has fallen in areas across NSW which were impacted by the bushfires and has assisted the firefighters.

This easterly moving system hit the Coffs Coast earlier on Saturday. BOM

