Friday night lights for local derby

Cross town rivals the Coffs Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina will meet in a night match at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground tonight. Brad Greenshields

THE first AFL North Coast local derby of the year is a clash under lights between the two winners from the first round and is also a replay of the grand finals from the past two seasons.

The Coffs Breakers play host to Sawtell/Toormina at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground and adding to the significance of tonight's match will be the Anzac ceremony to be staged prior to the first bounce at 7pm.

The Breakers were quickly into their stride last week's opening round and are already looking like being the team to beat this season.

The core of the team is made up of premiership players from last season but the Breakers will have to do without the services of McKinlay Pearce, Chris Frangos and Jacob Sincock tonight as the trio have been called up to play for the Sydney Swans' reserves team tomorrow in a NEAFL match against the Gold Coast Suns.

Sawtell/Toormina had to get down and dirty to overcome Port Macquarie last week.

The Saints lacked cohesion for much of the first half but that is to be expected considering the turnover of players from last year's vanquished grand final team.

Mitch Napier was a standout in round one and seems to have taken his game to another level this season while playing coach Brandt Lee finally looks to be injury free after two challenging seasons.

Tonight's fixture is just the seniors.

The lower grades and women will meet at Richardson Park tomorrow.

A whole new rivalry will begin between these two clubs tomorrow when the respective women's teams face off for the first ever time.