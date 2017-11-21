Menu
Friday is Fete Day

ANNUAL FUN: St Augustine's Fete Day is back.
Wendy Andrews
by

ST AUGUSTINE'S Fete on Friday promises to be an afternoon of fantastic family fun. There is something for everyone this year with all ages catered for in a great festival atmosphere on the school grounds. .

For the kids, there will be plenty to do with two Ninja Warrior courses, jumping castles, kid's disco, sideshow alley and rides galore. There will also be lots of stalls for kids and they can spin-the-bottle, try the catapult knock-em-downs, decorate cakes, take a lucky dip or sample the amazing Lolly Shoppe.

After the stalls and rides, children can get their face painted, colour their hair in crazy colours, get a tie-dye shirt or even get their arm plastered.

Adults are not forgotten with the mega meat raffle, craft stalls, sporting raffles, plant stalls and plenty of interesting stalls scattered around the school. Coffee, cake and pancakes are available for afternoon tea and there will be a wide selection of other food available including barbecue, nachos and hot dogs.

It all adds up to a great afternoon of family fun.

　

Coffs Coast Advocate
