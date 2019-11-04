Friday funny or ‘piss take’: Sign causes controversy

A lighthearted sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs outside a Sunshine Coast business has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism.

A LIGHTHEARTED sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism at a Sunshine Coast business.

Noosa North Shore Getaway Bar and Bistro shared a post of the sign on Friday afternoon which read "you say alcoholism, I say liver crossfit", complete with a laughing emoji and drink responsibly message.

It was posted the day before the start of the Noosa Multi Sport Triathlon.

But a Gympie HPE teacher said it was disrespectful to anyone who had suffered from alcoholism.

The teacher said he knew it was an attempt at a "Friday funny" but wanted to see it taken down.

"Alcoholism isn't a choice, it is diagnosed as a disease," the teacher said.

"It's incurable, not a laughing matter. It affects so many lives, I had a relative take their own (life) about 10 years ago.

"What's next? One about cancer, mental health or disabilities, this is just as serious and they're taking the piss."

