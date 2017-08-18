Friday flashback: Looking back to the 1960s

- 1965 saw the long-awaited arrival of television in Coffs Harbour. A studio and administrative complex was built in South Coffs on an area formerly known as White's banana plantation. The transmission aerial was located at Mount Moombil, and broadcasting began on January 23. Shows were on air for an average of 35 hours a week, from 5pm each evening. Years later the first board chairman, Arnold Forsyth, said of the time "it was a wonderful thing for Coffs Harbour - as great an event as the coming of sewerage!
- On the sporting field, Bucca Creek defeated Coffs Harbour in the district cricket association premiership, after losing the previous four grand finals.
- In rugby league, Lower River claimed a 21-5 win over Coffs Harbour in the Group 2 grand final.
- The Coffs Harbour Shire Council disconnected the water supply to locals who owed over 12 months worth of rates payments. The decision was made to help combat the 73,000 pounds of unpaid rates in the area.
Councillor A.E. Hannaford took over as Coffs Harbour Shire Council President in September following the passing of Councillor W.H. (Harry) Bailey.
- The Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club was approved to take over the building formerly occupied by the Jetty Public Works in October.
1966
- New South Wales Bowling Association President Mr E. Downie officially opened the Sawtell Bowling Club in June.
- In June the Coffs Harbour Spearfishing and Scuba Club's successful launch.
- The 1966-67 cricket season picked up where it left off for Bucca Creek. Swing bowler Merv Jamieson single-handedly dismissed all 10 Colts batsmen in the first innings. Colts scored just 49 runs.
- October saw another successful air pageant on the Coffs Coast, with crowds estimated between 9,000 and 11,000.
- Coffs Harbour produced more than double the amount of bananas than any other district in the state, with 1,638,902 cases. This figure amounted to just under half of the entire state's total, and was an increase of over 200,000 cases on the Coffs Coast alone.
- Coffs Harbour Shire Council President, Councillor A.E. Hannaford, officially opened Brelsford Park's new grandstand and lights.
- The Totalisator Agency Board (TAB) opened a Coffs Harbour branch in December covering Hawkesbury and Victoria race meetings.