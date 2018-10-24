Menu
The Bellingen High Schools new look for their canteen.
The Bellingen High Schools new look for their canteen. Contributed
Freshening up the canteen

Rachel Vercoe
by
24th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

A STUDENTS effort has paid off with a fresh new look for her school canteen.

The Bellingen High School's canteen has a new look thanks to the art work of year 10 student Piper Clohessy.

The interior of the canteen was refurbished last year, and the final touches of the exterior have just been completed.

Piper spend hours designing and bringing to life a wall mural on the outside of the canteen.

"Piper had exactly the right style I was look for and has done an amazing job," canteen manager Karen De La Cruz said.

"The mural is fun, colourful and quirky. It also features many elements of different subjects offered within the school.

Bellingen High's canteen crew is made up of around 25 volunteer students ranging from year seven to ten.

"I receive great pleasure teaching the students and watching them progress into confident members of my canteen crew," Karen said.

"Students benefit from valuable team building and workforce skills. Through this experience, they obtain knowledge in stock rotation, customer service and cash register skills.

The canteen provides a variety of fresh meal options and a diverse range of weekly specials.

"I am extremely proud of my students and their enthusiastic approach towards their work which greatly assists me in running an efficient, positive and motivated canteen."

