Fresh start for most as summer launches

INCREDIBLY there's still three teams who've yet to play any first grade cricket this season.

A combination of last week's washed out matches, byes and a delayed start means Dorrigo and last year's grand finalists Sawtell and Nana Glen are yet to bowl a ball or play a shot in anger.

Weather permitting the players are hoping that changes this afternoon.

Sawtell faces one of the teams that did play a fortnight ago.

Diggers made light work of Coffs Colts a fortnight ago but the challenge the reigning premier will offer at the refurbished Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground is a more difficult assignment.

Even though Dorrigo is playing at home, Nana Glen is expected to start its season with a winin today's one-day encounter.