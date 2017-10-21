20°
Sport

Fresh start for most as summer launches

Diggers' batsman Russell Gardner.
Diggers' batsman Russell Gardner. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

INCREDIBLY there's still three teams who've yet to play any first grade cricket this season.

A combination of last week's washed out matches, byes and a delayed start means Dorrigo and last year's grand finalists Sawtell and Nana Glen are yet to bowl a ball or play a shot in anger.

Weather permitting the players are hoping that changes this afternoon.

Sawtell faces one of the teams that did play a fortnight ago.

Diggers made light work of Coffs Colts a fortnight ago but the challenge the reigning premier will offer at the refurbished Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground is a more difficult assignment.

Even though Dorrigo is playing at home, Nana Glen is expected to start its season with a winin today's one-day encounter.

CHDCA
First grade matches
Diggers v Sawtell at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp
Dorrigo v Nana Glen at Rowe Oval

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour coffs harbour district cricket association cricket

Coffs Coast Advocate
What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Haven't made plans yet? Here's some inspiration.

Fraud charges laid against accountant

Police arrested and charged a 64-year-old Coffs Harbour man.

Alleged to have diverted more than half a million dollars since 2003

Mix of rain and Oils puts off Regional Big Bash

Sawtell batsman Tim Welsford.

Plan B Regional Big Bash postponed to start of December.

Police begin crackdown on bike riders

Bike thieves be wary.

Bike riders in Coffs Harbour will now be under heavy scrutiny.

Local Partners

Prized curator role for Sandurski

THE wickets and outfield at the Gabba are about to get a Sawtell flavour about them.

Winds bring the waves with it

There'll be plenty of options for waves along the coast for the next week.

Darryn Quigley gives us the low down on latest in the surfing world.

Boxing legend's son stepping out of dad's shadows

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu reacts after defeating Mark Dalby in February.

Tim Tszyu is ready to prove he's his own man.