Fresh new look for local supermarket

SUPERMARKET shopping in Coffs Harbour was transformed on Wednesday as Woolworths unveiled a fresh new look and store format.

Amongst the key changes, customers can expect to find a new meat servery offering fresh cuts of meat, a stone baked artisan bread range, an all-new deli section with premium cuts and wrape cheese on offer, and a new seafood department with an increased range of fresh seafood.

The store upgrade has also allowed Woolworths to provide a larger range of products in each department.

The store renewal has created significant employment opportunities, creating 25 new jobs for Coffs Harbour.

Woolworths Coffs Harbour Store Manager, Shannon Johnson said that the new store was designed with customers at heart:

"Our aim is to always provide great quality, value and fresh options for all our customers and to make meal shopping and preparation easier," Mr Johnson said.

"As a result of the renewal, our local customers can look forward to a transformed, modern and contemporary shopping experience.

"With 100 per cent of our fresh meat and 96 per cent of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced from Australia, the new look store has been designed to also showcase the wonderful seasonality of our produce and provide further food inspiration for our customers."