Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Woolworths supermarket opening. Pictured are Troy Pinder Group manager Woolworths, Mayor Denise Knight, retired employee Wally Walton, Barbara Walton and store manager Coffs Harbour Woolworths Shannon Johnson.
Coffs Harbour Woolworths supermarket opening. Pictured are Troy Pinder Group manager Woolworths, Mayor Denise Knight, retired employee Wally Walton, Barbara Walton and store manager Coffs Harbour Woolworths Shannon Johnson. Trevor Veale
News

Fresh new look for local supermarket

JaydenWhaites
by
5th Dec 2018 11:30 AM

SUPERMARKET shopping in Coffs Harbour was transformed on Wednesday as Woolworths unveiled a fresh new look and store format.

Amongst the key changes, customers can expect to find a new meat servery offering fresh cuts of meat, a stone baked artisan bread range, an all-new deli section with premium cuts and wrape cheese on offer, and a new seafood department with an increased range of fresh seafood.

The store upgrade has also allowed Woolworths to provide a larger range of products in each department.

The store renewal has created significant employment opportunities, creating 25 new jobs for Coffs Harbour.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Woolworths Coffs Harbour Store Manager, Shannon Johnson said that the new store was designed with customers at heart:

"Our aim is to always provide great quality, value and fresh options for all our customers and to make meal shopping and preparation easier," Mr Johnson said. 

"As a result of the renewal, our local customers can look forward to a transformed, modern and contemporary shopping experience.

"With 100 per cent of our fresh meat and 96 per cent of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced from Australia, the new look store has been designed to also showcase the wonderful seasonality of our produce and provide further food inspiration for our customers."

coffs harbour jobs park avenue store supermarket upgrade woolworths
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Made Deadly on the Coffs Coast

    Made Deadly on the Coffs Coast

    Community Saltwater Freshwater Festival looks to unearth new and exciting Aboriginal talent.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    High speed train project may cost $100bn

    premium_icon High speed train project may cost $100bn

    News A high speed rail project could cost $100 billion.

    Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    premium_icon Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    Education THERE could be an exodus of enrolments from private schools.

    Local Partners