Fresh new approach to family law woes

SMART Choice Law is a new local law firm that offers an exciting new approach to Family Law.

While offering legal services in all areas of Family Law, wills and estate administration and planning, Smart Choice Law helps their clients to take the stress out of it.

The warm welcoming feel in the Professional Centre with its funky music and artworks and friendly staff has a different feel to your usual more conventional, often sterile law practice.

"The first thing you see when you get up the stairs is a waterfall on the wall. I have had great feedback from my clients about the premises.” Kerstin Thode, the principal solicitor of Smart Choice Law says.

"My clients often go through painful experiences and traumatic times and I wanted to offer them a comforting, non-threatening environment.”

Smart Choice Law also offers after-hours appointments to work in with clients.

Kerstin has many years of local experience working in the Coffs Harbour area as a solicitor in the areas of Family Law, Wills and estate planning and administration.

Kerstin is passionate about helping local families through their stressful times and aims to be child focused.

"Even though it can sometimes be challenging for everyone, it is always rewarding when my clients are pleased with their end results because we achieved a successful outcome” Kerstin says. "My goal is to resolve disputes in Family Law as quickly and efficiently as possible, so that my clients do not end up with enormous legal costs.”

Smart Choice Law is the only family law firm in Coffs Harbour that has a virtual office which means that Kerstin is seeing her clients in the Professional Centre in Coffs Harbour, but does not have the running costs of renting a permanent office.

Kerstin grew up in Germany and practised as a German lawyer before moving to Coffs Harbour 16 years ago. She has two law degrees as she had to resit her exams like many other overseas professionals.

Kerstin decided to move to Coffs Harbour after meeting her husband who grew up on the Coffs Coast.

"I love it here. I love the life-style. I believe this is a great place to live and raise my child-ren and grow my new business.”

Smart Choice Law

Level 1/ 9 Park Avenue

Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

Phone: 6656 1555

info@smartchoicelaw. com.au

