Woolworths Park Beach Plaza store manger Allan Watson and employee Dawn Penfold cut the cake to celebrate new look store. TREVOR VEALE
Fresh look for local supermarket.

Wendy Andrews
27th Jun 2019 11:29 AM

SHOPPERS at Woolworths Park Beach Plaza were treated to cake and music today as the store's staff celebrated the recently finished upgrade.

The new look supermarket includes a dedicated bakery, butcher and revamped fresh produce and grocery sections.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their patience during the upgrade,” said store manager Allan Watson.

"It's great to have the work finally completed and the store now looks fantastic.”

Dawn Penfold, an employee at the supermarket for 27 years, did the cake-cutting honours while the choir from Mary Help of Christians entertained the crowd.

