Fresh injury fear as Perry fails to complete match

Ellyse Perry left the field to seek treatment on a hip knock during Australia’s win over Bangladesh.

A week of speculation about the durability of Ellyse Perry's injured shoulder was ended with the sight of her bowling freely in Australia's thumping win over Bangladesh.

Though worryingly for the Australian team and the player herself, a fresh concern presented itself with the star all-rounder suffering a blow to the hip that saw her on the sidelines as Australia completed the vital victory.

A little bit of strapping and a drop in the batting order (Perry came in at No. 7 against Sri Lanka in Perth on Monday) had whipped up debate from outside the squad: was Perry in need of a rest? Was the niggle in her right shoulder worse than first thought?

But the messaging from the Australian camp had been consistent all week.

That jiggling of the batting order is about keeping opposition bowlers guessing by sticking with left-hand/right-hand batting combinations.

And that, absolutely, Perry's shoulder is fine.

The shoulder complaint did not force her from field for the final overs of Bangladesh's innings, replaced by substitute fielder Delissa Kimmince, but a complaint in her hip region that required some physio.

There is no word yet on how serious it is or whether it will restrict her training.

Australian coach Matthew Mott will address media when the team arrives in Melbourne on Friday afternoon and will likely be able to provide further update then.

Perry watched from the sidelines as Australia’s top three did the job with the bat.

Before the impact which required treatment on Thursday night, Perry had proved more than fit for purpose.

She opened the bowling, steaming in confidently and determinedly, restricting the visitors to only two runs from the first over.

In her second over, Perry missed a wicket after overstepping the line and giving Bangladesh a free hit, which Murshida Khatun popped up to Rachael Haynes.

She was then denied another scalp when Ash Gardner dropped a straightforward catch in the outfield, though she still finished with figures of 0-12 from three overs.

Tellingly, when in the field she didn't hesitate in diving along the boundary rope in an attempt to stop a four.

Cricket fans, however, remain left guessing when it comes to Perry's batting position.

Heads may have been scratched when she wasn't elevated in to No. 3 against Bangladesh, a move that would have given her some much-needed time in the middle ahead of Monday's now crucial do-or-die clash with New Zealand.

When World Cup progression is on the line against the Kiwis, we may learn more, and possibly get to see the world's best allrounder given a chance to come in sooner rather than later with the bat.