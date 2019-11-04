Menu
Development plans will be put to a full council meeting rather than being assessed by senior staff.
Fresh hopes for local business with big plans

Janine Watson
4th Nov 2019 4:40 PM
EXPANSION plans for a local winery will go directly to Coffs Harbour City Councillors to determine.

Development applications are generally determined under 'delegated authority' by senior staff but Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan has requested that plans from Two Tails Winery be put before councillors at their November 28 meeting.

"Two Tails Winery has had a lot of trouble getting DAs through Council. It's no fault of council's, it's just a tricky space," Cr Swan said.

With the potential for increased traffic and elevated noise levels it's a tricky balancing act for council planners and the venue has been the subject of noise complaints in the past.

"They have spent so much money and just feel like they're not getting anywhere.

"Council has erred on the side of caution in the past and it has been a difficult process but small businesses like these are an asset to our region and we need to be helping them and doing all we can to support them to grow and flourish."

 

Two Tails Wines at Nana Glen.
For more than five years the Nana Glen winery has been trying to expand its business and hold more Music in the Vines events.

But the growing venue is in close proximity to several homes and a preschool, and with reports of rowdiness, it has at times become a point of contention in the neighbourhood.

Cr Swan says it is important the plans go before council to get a resolution for all concerned parties.

"They have worked on these plans for so long and in the interests of transparency and the interests of the community it is important it comes to council so we can look at it through our lens as community representatives as well as through the lens of policy and legislation."

Two Tails Winery has been contacted for comment.

