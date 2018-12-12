Menu
The woman is yet to be identified.
Crime

New dating app assaults reported

by Angelo Risso
12th Dec 2018 6:42 AM
A Sydney man who was charged with the sexual assault of a woman he met through a dating app has been charged with further offences after two more alleged victims came forward.

The man, 37, was charged in August over the alleged sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman at his unit in Maroubra on January 30.

Following a public appeal, two other women, aged 40 and 26, came forward with further allegations.

They had also met the man through dating apps in 2017.

The man, who was in remand over the first case, was charged with the fresh offences yesterday, including indecent and sexual assault.

He was refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today.

