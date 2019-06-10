Fresh approach to family law

SMART Choice Law is a local law firm that offers an exciting new approach to family law.

While offering legal services in all areas of family law, wills and estate administration and planning, Smart Choice Law helps their clients to take the stress out of it.

The warm welcoming feel in the brand-new office of Smart Choice Law, which is located at Shop 1/ 45 Grafton St, Coffs Harbour, helps clients to relax. "A solicitor's office does not need to look boring or intimidating.” Kerstin Thode, the principal solicitor of Smart Choice Law says.

"I tried to make our office's atmosphere friendly, cozy and welcoming - just like at home. So far I have had great feedback from my clients about the new premises.”

Smart Choice Law started off as a virtual office over a year ago. Soon Kerstin realised that she needed a more permanent office space for her busy practice.

Kerstin has many years of local experience working in the Coffs Harbour area as a solicitor for family law matters, Wills and estate planning and administration.

Kerstin is passionate about helping local families through their stressful times and aims to be very child focused.

"Even though it can sometimes be challenging for everyone, it is always rewarding when my clients are pleased with their outcome,” Kerstin said.

"My goal is to resolve disputes in family law as quickly and efficiently as possible, so that my clients do not end up with massive legal costs and years of ongoing conflict.”

Smart Choice Law is aiming to keep their overheads low in order to pass on these savings to their clients and is charging lower costs than most other law firms while still providing outstanding professional legal services.

Smart Choice Law also offers after-hours appointments to work in with their clients.

Kerstin grew up in Germany and practised as a German lawyer before moving to Coffs Harbour 17 years ago.

She has two law degrees as she had to resit her law exams like many other overseas professionals.

Kerstin decided to move to Coffs Harbour after meeting her husband, who grew up at the Coffs Coast.

"I love it here. I love the lifestyle. I believe this is a great place to live and raise my children, be part of the community and grow my new business.”