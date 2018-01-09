Menu
Fresh and fabulous from the rack to the plate

YUM: John Lindsay from Lindsay's Oysters and Fresh Seafood in Urunga.
ONCE on the brink of closing down, Lindsay's Oysters and Fresh Seafood at Urunga is overjoyed with its current success.

"We were closed for eight years up till November 2016 so this is our first year in full production again and lucky enough, the oysters are as fat as they've ever been," said owner John Lindsay.

"They've grown extremely well all year, I'm the only oyster grower in the river now where there use to be three families, the other two pulled out when it got too hard and I thought I was the only idiot that stayed.

"The water quality is terrific, all the problems we had have been fixed up so the water is just unreal.

"It's really good now I've got my own oysters back in, we don't have to buy them in any more.

"When they're your own oyster, you can give the public a bigger and better oyster, you can spoil people a little bit as well.

"The oysters get opened daily, they all get sold that day and the next day we start opening oysters again."

If oysters aren't your thing, there's still prawns and a range of fresh, local fish on offer for your table.

Details lindsayoysterbarn.com.au or call John 6655 3399.

Topics:  business coffs coast advocate lindsay's oysters and fresh seafood urunga

