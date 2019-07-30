Menu
Serena Williams causes a frenzy with her $174 dress designed for ‘every body’. Picture: Instagram / Serena Williams
Frenzy over Serena Williams’ $174 dress

by Rebekah Scanlan
30th Jul 2019 2:01 PM

SHE'S best known for her bold fashion choices on the court.

From fishnet stockings to sporting yellow trainers at the 2019 Met Gala and, of course, her infamous black catsuit.

But Serena Williams has just debuted a figure-hugging dress for "every body" from the latest collection of her clothing own line - and the $120 ($A174) garment is so popular, it's very nearly sold out.

The tennis champion and mum-of-one took to Instagram recently to reveal the "Twist Front Dress", an outfit she describes as "classy and classic" on her clothing brand's website.

However, it's unique selling point is that it's designed to suit women of all body types and allows the wearer to proudly show off their shape.

"I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The video accompanying the post shows Serena posing alongside a group of women of all shapes and sizes all in the same red ensemble, demonstrating just how flattering her design is.

In the clip shared, the group discusses the importance of recognising bodies in all their natural glory.

"No one in the world looks exactly the same," she said. "We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits."

The tennis champion's message about fashion has clearly resonated, as the dress - a new release to her women's wear line named after her which launched last year - has almost sold out.

On its website, the flattering style that features a V-neckline and long sleeves with a ruched detail across the stomach, is - at the time of publication - only available in two sizes, 2X and 3X.

Its popularity has left shoppers frustrated, with many airing their disappointment on social media.

Many, though, just had praise for the novice designer, applauding her understanding of different women's needs.

But some were not fans of the look, stating "no woman looks good with a big knot in the middle of her stomach".

Regardless of the divisive views on the style, there's no denying the powerful message behind it.

Serena has been a trailblazer in embracing women's natural bodies, recently stunning on the front cover of Harpers Bazaar completely "untouched".

The 37-year-old created a buzz over her striking gold cape dress that blew in the wind to reveal her naked booty underneath - without any airbrushing.

It sent the internet into a meltdown, with many applauding the magazine and Serena for the photo.

 

 

 

Earlier this year, she strutted her stuff in an unusual outfit at the Australian Open - a raincoat in Melbourne's 33C heat.

Of course, her Met Gala appearance is one of her biggest fashion moments of the year, with the mum rocking bright yellow Nike shoes with her neon yellow Versace gown.

