Frenzy over Kmart bikini’s secret detail

Nothing screams "summer is coming" more than a red-hot bikini that people are clambering over themselves to get their hands on.

Especially when it's a budget $12 pair of swimmers that people are frothing over.

Kmart - no strangers to causing chaos when it comes to affordable fashion - recently released a leopard-print bikini that not only looks stylish but also has a hidden feature that people are loving.

The snug high-waited bottoms have a built-in tummy control feature that helps wearers look and feel their best. And judging from the reaction on social media, people are loving it.

One lover of Kmart shared a snap wearing the two-piece, raving about its secret function. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart Lover

On Instagram, women have been sharing selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece - which costs $24 for both the bra and bottoms - calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

Dedicated fan page of the budget retailer, The Kmart Lover, shared an adorable snap of a fan in the bikini, beaming confidently for the camera as she posed in her cozzie.

"Love these," one person commented.

"Holy heck they look awesome on you," another said.

Women have been taking photos of themselves on holiday wearing the stunning bikini. Picture: Instagram / Lavi Love

She's not the only Instagram user who is a fan, with another revealing they were "so happy" they'd finally scored a set.

Plus-size fashion model Lavi Love also shared photos of herself in the popular bikini, along with an empowering message about body confidence.

"Body confidence does not come from trying to achieve the 'perfect' body. It comes from embracing the one you've already got," she said.

There’s also a one-piece version that shoppers are just as obsessed with. Picture: Instagram / Allie Slocum

For those who aren't a fan of two-pieces but love the wild pattern, there's also a full-piece costume available for $19 that is proving just as Insta-worthy.

One shopper shared a snap wearing the trendy piece on a cruise ship in Italy, while another rocked hers to the beach in Hastings Point, NSW.

Just like the bikini version, this too has a hidden feature - a built-in shelf bra that offers support for your breasts.

While people have been struggling to get their hands on the swimmers, Kmart has assured news.com.au there's more stock hitting stores soon.

As well as looking great, the bottoms have a built-in ‘tummy control’. Picture: Instagram / Steal Street