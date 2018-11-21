Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Wales skipper Gareth Thomas.
Former Wales skipper Gareth Thomas.
Rugby Union

French rugby’s classy support for gay hate crime victim

21st Nov 2018 1:52 PM

FRANCE players will wear rainbow laces during their match against Fiji in support of Gareth Thomas, the French Rugby Federation's vice-president Serge Simon has announced.

Former Wales captain Thomas was a victim of a homophobic assault by a 16-year-old boy last Friday in Cardiff.

Thomas posted a video on Twitter saying he had been a victim of a hate crime and he had elected to allow police to use restorative justice with the boy in the hope of sending a "positive message."

"Dear Gareth Thomas, all of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you've been victim of," Simon tweeted.

"To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France - Fiji game on Saturday night.

"We're all in with you in this matter."

Thomas played in France for three years with Toulouse from 2004.

Watch France v Fiji LIVE on beIN SPORTS with the Foxtel Sport pack. Sign up now and start streaming straight away via FOXTEL GO

fiji french rugby federation gareth thomas rugby union serge simon toulouse

Top Stories

    CRAZY WEATHER: Dust, fires and strong wind coming

    CRAZY WEATHER: Dust, fires and strong wind coming

    Weather Deep low near Tasmania means dust storms could reach east coast Thursday

    • 21st Nov 2018 2:14 PM
    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Lifestyle It's no $11, but it is as cheap as they come.

    • 21st Nov 2018 2:26 PM
    Coffs venues awarded among the industry's best

    Coffs venues awarded among the industry's best

    News Multiple wins for the Coffs Coast in the Australian Hotelier Awards

    • 21st Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Decades of waving the rally flag

    premium_icon Decades of waving the rally flag

    News The world rally has been raised in NSW Parliament.

    Local Partners