Young Aussie revels in gritty milestone win

Australia's Jordan Thompson reacts as he plays against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic.

JORDAN Thompson intends converting improved concentration into a French Open bonanza after forging into uncharted grand slam territory.

Prone to losing his way mentally, Thompson maintained focus impressively during a 6-3 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 second-round win over Croat veteran Ivo Karlovic.

The victory earned Thompson a crack at US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro and the young Aussie is confident he can be more than competitive.

"I've never been into the third round of a slam before so obviously I want to keep it going," said Thompson, who is guaranteed $230,000 - the biggest payday of his career.

"I'll be able to go out there and play with freedom.

"I've been working hard on maintaining focus and that was the key against Ivo."

Thompson was enraged late in the third set when two line calls went against him.

In the past, it might have been enough to trigger a slide towards defeat.

But he regrouped magnificently.

Jordan Thompson didn’t offer a single break point on his serve.

"My mental effort after the third was pretty good," he said.

"I still think I need to work on it more, but it's better than it was."

In a match where rallies were few and far between, Thompson did not offer Karlovic a single break point.

"That was really good because he puts so much pressure on your serve," Thompson said.

"It's hard to say the tennis was good because there weren't many rallies.

"It's hard to play against Ivo because he gives you no rhythm."

Del Potro staved off Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-2.

"He's a big unit," Thompson said.

"Huge forehand, big serve and his backhand is pretty good, too.

"He's a quality player. It's going to be tough, but I'll go out there and give myself a chance."

Fellow Australian Matthew Ebden has been fined $2800 for racquet abuse at the French Open - a day after Bernard Tomic escaped sanction for a lame first-round loss.

Officials ruled Tomic had met the tournament's "best efforts" criteria despite losing to Taylor Fritz in only 82 minutes.