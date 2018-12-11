You won’t believe bulldog’s ‘spectacular’ X-ray

Beefcake the french bulldog underwent surgery after eating four rubber ducks. Picture: David Caird

FRENCH bulldog Beefcake is one lucky duck, having survived a near-death encounter with some plastic toys.

The beloved four-year-old dog from Keilor Downs was brought to the vets at Lort Smith last Wednesday after two days of throwing up.

Upon investigation, four rubber ducks were discovered lodged in his stomach and intestine.

"The X-rays were quite spectacular," veterinary surgeon Dr Yasmine Bowen said.

An X-ray showing the rubber duckies inside Beefcake’s stomach.

"You could clearly make out the rubber ducky silhouettes. It was actually quite funny, if it wasn't so serious."

Vets operated for three hours to remove the toys.

"It was really bad in there," his vet said. "It was at the point of almost bursting.

"I suspect they had been floating around in there for quite a while."

The little dog's owner Tabatha said Beefcake has an affinity for the birds but never expected him to consume them.

Vets at Lort Smith performed emergency surgery on a French Bulldog 'Beefcake' who had eaten four rubber ducks. Beefcake shows his displeasure now that his favourite snack is locked away. Picture: David Caird

"Beefcake loves the squeaking sound of the rubber ducks," she said.

The pooch has returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dr Bowen advised pet owners to be careful when giving toys to dogs this holiday season.

"The general rule is it's got to be bigger than their head," she said. "Keep an eye on them when they are chewing."