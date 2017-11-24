Freebies on open day

MEXICAN is on the menu and the doors will open Wednesday at the newly completed Guzman Y Gomez drive-through restaurant in Coffs Harbour.

As part of the grand opening, Guzman Y Gomez will be dishing out free burritos. Yes, you read right - free burritos from noon-7pm on Wednesday.

The new restaurant, located on Cook Dr in front of Bunnings, has a massive dual-lane drive-through, the second of its kind for GYG in Australia.

Free Burrito Day is a pretty big deal at GYG; a record-smashing 910 burritos were rolled in the first hour of its Adelaide store opening back in October.

Due to expected heavy demand, please note the drive-through will not be taking orders from cars on opening day, however, you can walk through and place orders on foot.

The drive-through will open for business from Thursday, November. 30

The Coffs Harbour store holds a special place for the company's CEO. Mark Hawthorne, who originally hails from Coffs Harbour, and he will be on the ground Wednesday to make sure locals get the best Free Burrito Day experience.

GYG founder and global CEO, Steven Marks, said, "Coffs Harbour has been in our sights for some time now. We've had our ears on the ground - the

people spoke and we listened.

"We couldn't be more excited to deliver fresh, authentic Mexican food to the beautiful people of the Coffs and all those who pass through on their way up and down the east coast.”