Free workshops to get bushfire ready

SUMMER SIZZLER: Drop into Bunnings on the weekend with the family and meet local NSW RFS crews.
Wendy Andrews
by

IS YOUR home bushfire ready? What would you do if your next barbecue got "out of hand”?

Bunnings Warehouse Coffs Harbour is teaming up with the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) for the annual Get Ready Weekend that aims to help us be fire season prepared.

D.I.Y. workshops will be held be September 16 and 17 at 12.30pm.

These workshops will offer helpful advice and handy tips on how you can prepare your home to be bushfire ready throughout the Aussie summer.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the service's annual Get Ready Weekend campaign is a great chance for local families to learn simple but vital steps that will make a big difference in the event of a bushfire.

"Preparing for bush fires is easier than people may think, it could be as simple as mowing your lawn, clearing debris and flammable materials on your property, cleaning your gutters and talking to your family about what you would do if a bush fire was to start near them,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

For more information on the NSW Rural Fire Service and how to prepare for the fire season you can visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

D.I.Y Workshops at Bunnings:

WHEN: Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September

TIME: 12:.0pm

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse Pacific Hwy

