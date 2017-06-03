Free Wedding Expo tomorrow at Bonville Golf Resort

PERFECT DAY: Tomorrow's free Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo will be held at the stunning Bonville Golf Resort.

IF YOU thought finding the right person to spend the rest of your life with was hard, wait until you try to plan the wedding!

So much to do, so many details to tick off your list.

But fear not, tomorrow's Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort is the perfect solution. With a huge variety of exhibitors under one roof, all there to give you the choices and information you need to plan your perfect day, you can organise your entire wedding all while sipping a Mimosa in the beautiful surrounds of Bonville Golf Resort.

The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo provides a platform for couples to meet and greet with potential suppliers from a huge range of categories such as venues, invitations, celebrant, cake, jewellery, styling, health and beauty, flowers, hair and make-up, photography, entertainment, transport and that all-important wedding dress.

No matter what kind of wedding you are planning there is something on offer at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo. EpicStockMedia

At Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo you can really plan your wedding from start to finish.

The Wedding Expo takes place in the stunning Bonville Golf Resort, overlooking the award-winning golf course.

Exhibitors will be displaying their work on the first floor of the clubhouse, with live music from Benny Black, Alicia Parry, The Frapp and Misty Optic, and a stunning fashion parade from RSVP Bridal Coffs Harbour.

Entry to the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo is free. Visit www.bonvillegolf.com.au or call 1300 722 444.

Win one of 10 lucky door prizes at over $2000