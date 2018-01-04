Menu
Login
News

Free trade with China grows local export market

MAIN PLAYER: Cassegrain Vineyard is the major Mid North Coast exporter to China.
MAIN PLAYER: Cassegrain Vineyard is the major Mid North Coast exporter to China.

TWO years into the landmark China-Australia Free Trade Agreement and Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, says the venture continues to deliver.

"Businesses on the Mid North Coast now have unprecedented access to the China market,” he said.

"The agreement gives exporters access to a major economic player with a growing middle class, creating jobs growth and boosting the local economy.

"Cassegrain Wines have benefited and in the nine months to September 2017, exports of bottled wine grew 61.3 per cent to a value of $498 million compared with the same period in 2016.

"On January 1 a fourth round of 5000 tariff cuts came into effect meaning Mid North Coast export businesses will get another boost.

"Every year those tariffs will be cut again for Australia until they reach zero, building on the competitive edge.”

Australia's goods and services exports to China rose 25 per cent in 2016-17 to a record $110 billion.

Topics:  cassegrain wines china-australia free trade agreement member for cowper luke hartsuyker mid north coast exports

Coffs Coast Advocate
Change of firework contractor fails to spark

Change of firework contractor fails to spark

A CHANGE in firework contractor disappointed many New Year's Eve revellers.

IEU taking big steps toward teacher pay equity

PAY EQUITY: Female early childhood teachers are seeking the same remuneration rates as male colleagues.

Industrial action possible as preschool teachers seek equal pay

Motor rail to spread diesel smoke on the water

LIVING HISTORY: The rail motor stops off at Gulgong on its way to Coffs Harbour.

Go riding on the rails in Coffs Harbour from Friday

What's on this week

Don't miss Brothers Three at C.ex Coffs.

Take your pick of events on the Coffs Coast this week.

Local Partners