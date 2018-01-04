Free trade with China grows local export market

MAIN PLAYER: Cassegrain Vineyard is the major Mid North Coast exporter to China.

TWO years into the landmark China-Australia Free Trade Agreement and Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, says the venture continues to deliver.

"Businesses on the Mid North Coast now have unprecedented access to the China market,” he said.

"The agreement gives exporters access to a major economic player with a growing middle class, creating jobs growth and boosting the local economy.

"Cassegrain Wines have benefited and in the nine months to September 2017, exports of bottled wine grew 61.3 per cent to a value of $498 million compared with the same period in 2016.

"On January 1 a fourth round of 5000 tariff cuts came into effect meaning Mid North Coast export businesses will get another boost.

"Every year those tariffs will be cut again for Australia until they reach zero, building on the competitive edge.”

Australia's goods and services exports to China rose 25 per cent in 2016-17 to a record $110 billion.