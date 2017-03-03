Free tickets up for grabs for Stardust

WIN: Liberty horses, miniature trick ponies, African lions and monkeys are a few of the featured performers.

THE circus is coming to town - and they'll be hauling an impressive 22 semi-trailers, trucks and 4WDs behind them.

The Stardust Circus have been travelling around the country, from the outback to major cities, and will be stopping at Coffs Harbour this month.

Advocate readers are now being given a chance to win free passes to Australia's largest animal circus.

The circus features performing animals including African lions, monkeys, liberty horses and miniature trick ponies. All animals have been trained with the reward method, and operators say they are treated as just another member of the large family.

Performers include a flying trapeze troupe, a 10 person Hungarian-trained springboard act, aerialists, acrobatic comedy and clowns.

Proving the circus life runs in their blood, the Stardust family is made up of operators Janice and Lindsay Lennon, as well as their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lindsay's great grandfather was also the founder of the Lennon Brothers Circus in 1893, the oldest touring circus in Australia.

The Coffs Coast Advocate has two free family passes and two free double passes up for grabs, a total prize value of up to $380.

For your chance to win enter online. Visit www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au/competitions and simply provide your details.

The entry deadline for the competition is 12pm on Monday, March 6 and the winner will be announced the same day. The four winners will be chosen by random draw.

The circus takes place March, 9 to March, 19 at the Showgrounds.