Free Nutella for the whole of the Coffs Coast

BACK by popular demand, the Nutella Road Trip makes its highly anticipated return spreading the love up the east coast of Australia and including a stopover in Coffs Harbour.

Nutella dipped bananas why not?

Australia's favourite hazelnut spread will be offering a delicious menu for free to 12 lucky stops through New South Wales and Queensland in June and July and Coffs Harbour is included.

Hitting the road from Thursday, June 22, the first stop is Sydney's Henry Deane Plaza in Haymarket to showcase new and exciting ways Nutella can be enjoyed in the morning.

Queues are anticipated to reach more than 700 people following last year's Road Trip success that travelled from Sydney to Melbourne.

A series of six delicious creations have been created for the menu by food truck legend and chef, Alistair Fogg from The Nighthawk Diner.

Nutella. Independent News and Media



LOCATIONS AND TIMINGS:



• Sydney, Henry Deane Plaza, Thursday 22 June, 7:30 - 10:30am

• Manly, Manly Wharf, Friday 23 June, 7:00 - 10am

• Penrith, Tench Reserve, Saturday 24 June, 8am - 11am

• Central Coast, Erina Fair Shopping Centre, Sunday 25 June, 10am-12pm

• Newscastle, Wheeler Place, Monday 26 June, 8:00 - 11am

• Port Macquarie, Hay Street Forecourt, Wednesday 28 June, 7am - 10am

• Coffs Harbour, Big Banana Carpark, Thursday 29 June, 9am - 12pm



• Northern Rivers, Lennox Head Forecourt, Friday 30 June, 7am - 10am

• Byron Bay, Bryon Bay Services Club, Saturday 1 July, 8:00 - 11am

• Gold Coast, Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, Sunday 2 July, 9:00 - 12pm

• Brisbane, Reddacliff Place, Monday 3 July, 8am - 11am

• Sunshine Coast, Alexandra Headland SLSC, Wednesday 5 July, 7am - 10am